Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $482.93

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 482.93 ($6.31) and traded as high as GBX 547 ($7.15). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 535 ($6.99), with a volume of 29,541 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 482.93. The stock has a market cap of £107.74 million and a P/E ratio of 16.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

Wynnstay Group Company Profile (LON:WYN)

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

