Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives $70.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.43.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $68.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.96. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $428,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,184 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,429 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth $41,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.