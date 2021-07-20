Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.02 Million

Analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will announce $17.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.78 million and the highest is $37.23 million. Xencor reported sales of $13.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year sales of $81.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $111.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $82.71 million, with estimates ranging from $23.46 million to $117.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 716.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 3,364.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XNCR traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $32.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92. Xencor has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.76.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

