Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.86.

Shares of XHR opened at $16.85 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. The business had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Taylor C. Kessel sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $414,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,204.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,379 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,030. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $2,674,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 217,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 53,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

