XMON (XMON) Price Reaches $772.69 on Exchanges

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 20th. During the last seven days, XMON has traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar. XMON has a market cap of $1.16 million and $58,810.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $772.69 or 0.02601672 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XMON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00037115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00097405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00141115 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,704.57 or 1.00016000 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.