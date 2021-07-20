Yalla Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 3,343 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,287% compared to the typical volume of 241 put options.

Shares of YALA stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,177. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78. Yalla Group has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $41.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -745.00.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yalla Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Yalla Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Yalla Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Yalla Group by 930.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Yalla Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Yalla Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Yalla Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yalla Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

