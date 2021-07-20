Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) Shares Bought by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) by 389.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,107,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880,909 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 6.51% of Yellowstone Acquisition worth $11,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YSAC. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Yellowstone Acquisition by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 928,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 443,708 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yellowstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $6,405,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Yellowstone Acquisition by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 552,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 275,073 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Yellowstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,272,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Yellowstone Acquisition by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 404,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yellowstone Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. Yellowstone Acquisition has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $10.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

