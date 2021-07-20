YENTEN Price Reaches $0.0021 on Exchanges (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 20th. YENTEN has a market cap of $87,107.00 and $93.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YENTEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, YENTEN has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,656.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,752.42 or 0.05909075 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $393.31 or 0.01326233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.68 or 0.00359721 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00129910 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.89 or 0.00620070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00010315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.59 or 0.00383016 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.59 or 0.00288617 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

