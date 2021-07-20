YIELD App (YLD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.10 Million

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 20th. One YIELD App coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000954 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, YIELD App has traded down 31.4% against the dollar. YIELD App has a total market capitalization of $31.89 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About YIELD App

YIELD App (YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 119,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 112,508,581 coins. The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

Buying and Selling YIELD App

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

