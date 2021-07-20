Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to Post $3.09 EPS

Equities analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to report $3.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.97. Atlas Air Worldwide posted earnings per share of $4.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full year earnings of $12.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.64 to $13.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.89 to $11.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AAWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

NASDAQ AAWW traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,081. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $76.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

In other news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,433.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 8,538 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $598,257.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,401.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,725 shares of company stock worth $2,438,740. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

