Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) will announce ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.53). Liminal BioSciences posted earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.66). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 4,581.80% and a negative return on equity of 457.84%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMNL. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNL opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. Liminal BioSciences has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $24.56.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

