Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Roku’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.11. Roku posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 137.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.58.

Shares of ROKU traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $404.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,249. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $373.32. The company has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 520.79 and a beta of 1.80. Roku has a 1 year low of $143.21 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 878 shares in the company, valued at $305,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total transaction of $32,625,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 396,928 shares of company stock valued at $146,990,450. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 618,127 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Roku by 15.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,706,000 after purchasing an additional 476,242 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Roku by 2.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,671,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,352,000 after purchasing an additional 74,514 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 220.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,745 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Roku by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,381,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,548,000 after purchasing an additional 31,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

