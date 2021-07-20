Zacks: Analysts Expect Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) to report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.06). Avenue Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avenue Therapeutics.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATXI. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATXI stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,325. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.44. The company has a market cap of $32.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.64. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $12.34.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

