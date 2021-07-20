Zacks: Analysts Expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $129.44 Million

Equities analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will announce sales of $129.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.00 million to $256.40 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $40.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 220%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $269.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $460.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $250.84 million, with estimates ranging from $134.77 million to $319.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRNA shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

DRNA stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.23. 2,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,394. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.95.

In related news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $137,340.00. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $134,170.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at $134,170.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,485 shares of company stock valued at $6,107,119. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 332,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

