Zacks: Analysts Expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $129.44 Million

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will announce sales of $129.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.00 million to $256.40 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $40.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 220%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $269.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $460.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $250.84 million, with estimates ranging from $134.77 million to $319.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRNA shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

DRNA stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.23. 2,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,394. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.95.

In related news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $137,340.00. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $134,170.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at $134,170.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,485 shares of company stock valued at $6,107,119. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 332,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.