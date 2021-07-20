Zacks: Analysts Expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Ford Motor posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

F traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 893,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,632,300. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of F. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 225,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 38,457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,601,000. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

