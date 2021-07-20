Zacks: Analysts Expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to Post $1.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.48. Silicon Motion Technology posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SIMO shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

NASDAQ SIMO traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $60.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,163. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.88. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $74.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 824.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,047 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,877 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 114,915 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,824,000 after buying an additional 20,221 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 704,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,921,000 after buying an additional 155,670 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 621,711 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $36,924,000 after buying an additional 40,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

