Zacks: Analysts Expect Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) to Post $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.20. Sun Life Financial posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.

SLF opened at $49.49 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

