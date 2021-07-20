Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to Announce $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Bloomin’ Brands posted earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 190.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Shares of BLMN traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.21. The company had a trading volume of 39,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,164. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.15. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $32.81.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $258,392.46. Also, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,257.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,339.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 347,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,393,000 after buying an additional 341,837 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 56,365 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 19,682 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,036,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.