Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Post $0.96 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.92. eBay reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 97,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $5,869,563.75. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,831 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,557. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,860,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,266 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 31,115,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,563,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $639,252,000 after purchasing an additional 588,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,681,575 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $409,181,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.78. The company had a trading volume of 235,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,593,733. eBay has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $70.76. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

