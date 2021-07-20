Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) to Announce $0.87 EPS

Equities analysts expect that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ManTech International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.89. ManTech International posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. ManTech International’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on MANT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. ManTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

MANT opened at $85.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ManTech International has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

In related news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $345,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $645,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,522.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,375 shares of company stock worth $1,241,914 over the last ninety days. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in ManTech International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ManTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $748,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in ManTech International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,717,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,324,000 after buying an additional 138,311 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

