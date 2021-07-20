Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.64 Billion

Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will announce sales of $5.64 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $6.04 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $2.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 89.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year sales of $22.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.50 billion to $24.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.49 billion to $22.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $25.37. 17,057,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,191,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.31. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

