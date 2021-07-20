Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to Announce $2.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to announce earnings of $2.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.20 and the lowest is $1.26. Penske Automotive Group reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 382.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $9.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $12.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Shares of NYSE PAG traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.54. 5,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,525. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $44.38 and a one year high of $93.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.51%.

In other news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $108,157.50. Also, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 8,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $728,762.73. Insiders have sold a total of 50,679 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,744 over the last ninety days. 44.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 471.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,173,000 after purchasing an additional 310,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7,483.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

