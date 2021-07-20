Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) to report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for SEMrush’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.03). The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SEMrush.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. 6.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEMR opened at $19.82 on Friday. SEMrush has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $26.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

