Zacks: Brokerages Expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Castle Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 262.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

CSTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $64.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.44. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $107.69.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $2,252,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tobin W. Juvenal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $754,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,256 shares of company stock worth $12,634,084. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

