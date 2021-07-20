Zacks: Brokerages Expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to post sales of $116.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.70 million to $117.60 million. CVB Financial posted sales of $116.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year sales of $465.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $464.40 million to $468.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $471.23 million, with estimates ranging from $455.80 million to $491.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $117.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.87 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

CVBF stock opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,053,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,984,000 after purchasing an additional 239,899 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 48.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,621,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,906,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Earnings History and Estimates for CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

