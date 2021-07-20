Zacks: Brokerages Expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.42 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will announce sales of $4.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.36 billion and the highest is $4.48 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $3.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $17.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.48 billion to $17.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.65 billion to $20.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion.

DISH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.32.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DISH Network by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,784,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,813,000 after purchasing an additional 229,708 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in DISH Network by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,224 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its position in DISH Network by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,569,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,220,000 after purchasing an additional 482,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DISH Network by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,020,000 after purchasing an additional 25,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in DISH Network by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,200,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,669,000 after purchasing an additional 33,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,417,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,303. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.39. DISH Network has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

