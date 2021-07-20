Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexco Resource Corp. is a precious metals exploration company with a silver focus and a growing environmental services business. The Company conducts mineral exploration in Canada, primarily in Yukon, and performs reclamation and remediation services at mine sites using its rights to certain patents and the expertise acquired by its officers. “

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Alexco Resource from $3.60 to $3.70 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

NYSEAMERICAN:AXU opened at $2.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.05. Alexco Resource has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 million. Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 616.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Alexco Resource will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXU. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Alexco Resource by 14.0% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,757,757 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,775,195 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after buying an additional 571,190 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the first quarter worth about $761,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,942,097 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 279,307 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

