Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chiasma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s TPE(R) technology develops oral peptides and other molecules. Its primary product candidate consists of oral octreotide which is in different clinical trial. Chiasma, Inc. is based in Newton, USA. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered Chiasma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chiasma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMA opened at $4.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31. Chiasma has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $239.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chiasma will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chiasma by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,240,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after buying an additional 575,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chiasma by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 22,256 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Chiasma by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Chiasma by 3,398.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 624,562 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Chiasma by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

