Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) to Sell

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zymergen Inc. is a biofacturing company. It design, develop and manufacture bio-based breakthrough products. Zymergen Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

ZY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zymergen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Zymergen in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zymergen in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Zymergen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Zymergen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zymergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of ZY traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.02. 9,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,625. Zymergen has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.01.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The firm had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Zymergen will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

