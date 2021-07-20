Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) to Hold

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

NASDAQ:FERG traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,569. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $116.70 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FERG. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth $1,580,052,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth about $797,692,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $740,111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $591,674,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $302,394,000. Institutional investors own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

