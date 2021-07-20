ZClassic Trading 26.2% Lower This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $2,315.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.57 or 0.00288104 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00118325 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00146451 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006761 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 85.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,255,001 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

