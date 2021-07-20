Zen Protocol Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $933,329.62 and approximately $2,117.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0412 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.68 or 0.00391378 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00196686 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000302 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.