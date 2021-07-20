Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) released its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $60.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

In other news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $199,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,269 shares in the company, valued at $534,357.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $754,581.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZION. Barclays lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.18.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.