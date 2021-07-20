Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02. ZIX has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $385.38 million, a P/E ratio of -21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $60.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that ZIX will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIXI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ZIX by 284.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ZIX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZIX in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ZIX in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in ZIX in the first quarter worth about $100,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

