Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ZTS. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised their price target on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, raised their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.21.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $197.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $202.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.34.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 17.1% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

