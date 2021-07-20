ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Short Interest Update

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the June 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZTCOY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ZTE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised shares of ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ZTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of ZTCOY opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.98. ZTE has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.48.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. ZTE had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that ZTE will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.0626 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. ZTE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

