Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 27.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,598 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zymeworks by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,552,000 after buying an additional 20,861 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $709,000. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in Zymeworks by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 578,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,321,000 after buying an additional 333,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zymeworks by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,280,000 after buying an additional 71,443 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZYME opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. Zymeworks Inc. has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.84.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,508,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Zymeworks Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

