Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Bought by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,330,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,869 shares during the quarter. Zymeworks makes up about 1.7% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Zymeworks worth $136,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Zymeworks by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Zymeworks by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZYME shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $59.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%. Equities analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $457,604.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,543.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

