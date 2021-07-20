Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Rating Increased to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $19.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zynex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. Zynex has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $576.37 million, a PE ratio of 103.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million. Research analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $113,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,050.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,405.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Zynex by 5,705.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Zynex by 126.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zynex by 202.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Zynex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Zynex by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.