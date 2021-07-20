Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan Sells 1,715 Shares of Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $17,767.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Miles Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 11,319 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $121,113.30.

On Thursday, June 17th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,064 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $174,394.08.

On Monday, May 3rd, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 11,886 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $127,299.06.

ZNGA stock opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 0.09.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at about $162,413,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zynga by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,558,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330,586 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the first quarter worth about $82,831,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zynga in the fourth quarter worth about $50,890,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Zynga by 122.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,866,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.55.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

