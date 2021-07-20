Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) versus TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Head-To-Head Survey

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zynga and TELUS International (Cda), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynga 1 1 12 0 2.79 TELUS International (Cda) 0 4 12 0 2.75

Zynga currently has a consensus price target of $12.58, indicating a potential upside of 21.34%. TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus price target of $36.38, indicating a potential upside of 31.21%. Given TELUS International (Cda)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TELUS International (Cda) is more favorable than Zynga.

Profitability

This table compares Zynga and TELUS International (Cda)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynga -15.48% -1.33% -0.66% TELUS International (Cda) N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zynga and TELUS International (Cda)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynga $1.97 billion 5.72 -$429.40 million ($0.02) -518.50 TELUS International (Cda) $1.58 billion 4.66 $102.90 million $0.61 45.46

TELUS International (Cda) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zynga. Zynga is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELUS International (Cda), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Zynga shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Zynga shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TELUS International (Cda) beats Zynga on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc. provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile advertisements, engagement advertisements and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships for marketers and advertisers; and licenses its own brands. The company was formerly known as Zynga Game Network Inc. and changed its name to Zynga Inc. in November 2010. Zynga Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience. The company also provides IT lifecycle services comprising cloud and platform services, app dev and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consisting of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and content moderation and social media, and fraud prevention and detection. It serves tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. is a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

