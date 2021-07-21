$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Livent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.01. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Livent.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Evercore ISI raised Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Livent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Livent during the first quarter worth $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Livent during the first quarter worth $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at $798,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

LTHM traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,938. Livent has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.58, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.16.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livent (LTHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.