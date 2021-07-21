-$0.24 EPS Expected for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.20). Berkeley Lights posted earnings of ($4.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkeley Lights presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

NASDAQ:BLI opened at $48.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $113.53.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 10,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $488,244.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,095 shares of company stock worth $7,955,304. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at $3,615,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at $416,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 3,642.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,868,000 after buying an additional 365,590 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,221,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at about $622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

