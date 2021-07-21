-$0.28 EPS Expected for Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.07) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chembio Diagnostics.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 79.63% and a negative net margin of 72.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

CEMI traded up $4.26 on Friday, hitting $6.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,442,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,264. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $127.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 64,281 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 348,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 13.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 35,736 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $543,000. Institutional investors own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

