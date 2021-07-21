$0.32 EPS Expected for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) to announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings. Phibro Animal Health reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 5.37%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAHC. Barclays lowered Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.20. 317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.09. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

