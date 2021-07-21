$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.37. Keurig Dr Pepper reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Mondelez International, Inc. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,830.00. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,996.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,235.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlpInvest Partners B.V. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 3,990,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,269 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 100,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 27,801 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,857,000 after purchasing an additional 180,865 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $35.64. The company had a trading volume of 90,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,954,197. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

