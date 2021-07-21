$0.44 EPS Expected for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Envista’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.41. Envista posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 540%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Envista.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.89 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVST. TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

In related news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 14,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $628,285.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,104.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $45,872.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,723.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,691 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,477. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NVST traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.14. The company had a trading volume of 27,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.31. Envista has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.93.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envista (NVST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.