$0.63 EPS Expected for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.68. Xylem reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xylem.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Argus initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $173,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,199 shares of company stock worth $5,387,492. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $240,289,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $51,987,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,541,000 after purchasing an additional 477,666 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,536,000 after purchasing an additional 477,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,454,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,012,000 after purchasing an additional 449,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $121.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.98. Xylem has a twelve month low of $71.87 and a twelve month high of $121.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xylem (XYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.