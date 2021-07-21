$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will report $1.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $995.73 million. American Eagle Outfitters reported sales of $883.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

NYSE:AEO opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 360.00%.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 56,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $1,063,249.02. Also, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 26,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $997,217.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,413.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,759 shares of company stock worth $3,167,068 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 57.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000.

American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

