$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2021

Brokerages predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will report $1.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $995.73 million. American Eagle Outfitters reported sales of $883.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

NYSE:AEO opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 360.00%.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 56,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $1,063,249.02. Also, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 26,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $997,217.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,413.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,759 shares of company stock worth $3,167,068 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 57.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.