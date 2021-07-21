10,828 Shares in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on KRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of KRG opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

